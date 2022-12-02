Water main repair at Cliffe Avenue and 14th in Courtenay

City crews are responding to an emergency water main repair on Cliffe Avenue at 14th Street in Courtenay. Scott Stanfield photo

City crews are responding to an emergency water main repair on Cliffe Avenue at 14th Street in Courtenay.

The water main break, which occurred Friday around 4 p.m., is expected to cause turbidity/cloudy water and water pressure fluctuations in the water system starting in the area around 14th Street, and along a large area toward Piercy Avenue and south Courtenay/The Ridge subdivision.

If you are in the area and are experiencing cloudy water, you can help by minimizing water use until the water main break is resolved. The City of Courtenay does not have an estimated time for repair.

Once the repair is complete, crews will begin flushing the lines.

The city website will be updated as work progresses.

