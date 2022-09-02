A swimmer has found a man’s wedding ring in the popular Penticton river channel that sees hundreds of people a day during the summer. (Mike Biden photo)

A swimmer has found a man’s wedding ring in the popular Penticton river channel that sees hundreds of people a day during the summer. (Mike Biden photo)

Wedding ring lost for 17 years returned to B.C. couple in time for 20th anniversary

The ring was recovered by a swimmer in August, 2022

The owners of the wedding band found in the Penticton River Channel will get it back as a 20th anniversary gift.

The band was recovered by a swimmer earlier in August, and a call was put out to re-unite the ring with its owners.

Now, Noel and Stephanie will be able to celebrate their 20th with a gift from the community.

READ MORE: Noel Loves Stephanie: Wedding ring found in Penticton river channel

“The wedding band was lost in the channel 17 years ago and this year will be their 20th anniversary,” said Const. Dayne Lyons, Penticton RCMP Media Liaison.

The RCMP thanked the community for their help and wished the couple a happy 20th anniversary.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Head of school near Nanaimo fired for ‘inappropriate online activity’
Next story
Trapped for more than a day, Kamloops man with broken leg rescued from gully

Just Posted

A drumming group performs on the Simms Park stage Wednesday at the International Day of Awareness event. Scott Stanfield photo
Comox Valley CAT hosts International Day of Awareness

The Comox Valley ElderCollege Information Forum for the fall term takes place Sept. 17. Photo by Jim Peacock.
Comox Valley ElderCollege to hold information forum for fall semester

Bindercon 2022 - an annual memorial sasquatch conference is set for the Sid Williams Theatre in Courtenay in October. Facebook photo
Comox Valley sasquatch researcher’s memory lives on with bigfoot conference

Current Environmental and Town of Comox staff repaired the Balmoral Avenue fish ladder this summer. (photo credit – R. Wong)
Pacific Salmon Foundation grant pays for repairs to fish ladder in Comox