West Coast officials scramble for solutions after losing bus service

Wilson’s Transportation has cancelled its Tofino Bus service in and out of the West Coast until May

News that Tofino Bus has put its West Coast route on hold has officials scrambling to find transportation for those heading in and out of the Tofino-Ucluelet region.

Citing decreasing ridership and increasing costs, Wilson’s Transportation has cancelled service to Tofino-Ucluelet until May.

“We had to suspend service because essentially after about September, the passenger count just dropped so drastically that we could not cover the operational expenses,” the company’s brand manager Samantha Wilson-Newton told Victoria News. “We can’t afford to operate the service at a loss over the winter months so we’ve decided to pause the service until May of 2023 when we know, historically, that the passenger counts increase and we are able to operate again.”

Tofino mayor Dan Law told the Westerly News the announcement was “devastating,” adding that many West Coast residents rely on the bus for essential travel.

“The reality is that without this kind of transportation, people are not going to be able to access essential medical services, government services, court services, you name it. Some people in our community, especially the most vulnerable, will be prevented from accessing needed services and that is ultimately a government issue,” Law said.

“It’s going to be devastating for many of our community members who rely on the bus to get in and out of town…I understand that it’s a business and businesses can’t be expected to run at a loss, but this is something that has to be addressed.”

He said he hopes the provincial government will step in with a solution while Tofino Bus is on hiatus.

“Not everybody has the ability to own their own vehicle and drive out of town, that’s just the way it is. Something has to change. Some kind of public transportation has to materialize or people are going to be left in a very dire situation.”

Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns told the Westerly the federal government needs to be ready to support the province to establish service.

“We need the federal government to quickly work with the province to get this route up and running immediately. This service needs to be restored immediately and, in the long term, they need to provide either funding for the private sector to run a service in various different pockets of the country, or create a national bus service; one or the other. They can’t just let it happen that these routes get shut down,” he said.

“It’s going to erode rural and remote communities and it’s not fair. These are mobility rights, it’s about quality of life for rural people, rural people that are constantly shovelling buckets of money to Ottawa and not getting their fair share back.”

Johns said he spoke with Mid Island – Pacific Rim MLA Josie Osborne as well as Wilson Transportation CEO John Wilson to discuss how the provincial and federal governments can work together on both a short-term and long-term strategy to keep routes open.

“Wilson’s has made it clear for a long time that they can’t afford to run these routes and lose more money. They bled a lot through COVID and they just simply aren’t going to recover in the short-term and they can’t afford to subsidize it,” he said.

“The province can’t continue to shoulder all of this. They need a federal partner. The federal government, jurisdictionally, is downloading again and it’s unacceptable. They need to take leadership here.”

Osborne said the province is working with Wilson’s Transportation to find a workable solution, but agreed with Johns that a more permanent solution is needed as well.

“I know that this is having a big impact on people who live on the West Coast because I’m hearing directly from them,” she said. “I encourage your readers to reach out directly to my office. I want to hear their stories, I want to understand the changes that this means for them and then be able to advocate on people’s behalf.”

Ucluelet mayor Marilyn McEwen noted the news came as a double-whammy as the West Coast was supposed to have a BC Transit service in place between Tofino and Ucluelet by now, but the provincial government pulled out of its funding commitment in September.

“I was really, really looking forward to that and it seems like it’s not a possibility any longer,” she said. “It’s probably an issue for a lot of rural and remote communities, but it just seems like the West Coast is getting hit really hard with this issue right now…Transportation has been on the forefront lately.”

