Workshop set for those interested in running in local elections in Comox

The team will support potential candidates or those interested in the work of local government

The Town of Comox is hosting a free informative workshop for those considering running in the upcoming local elections or those residents curious about the work of local government.

The workshop is set for Wednesday, Aug. 31 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Comox Community Centre in the Multi-Purpose Hall, 1855 Noel Avenue and is being facilitated by Christina Benty and Caleb Moss of Strategic Leadership Solutions. Together, this dynamic duo brings more than 20 years in governance and consultation. The team focuses on work with councils, boards, and organizations to build a culture of excellence in leadership.

The town is bringing in this team to support potential candidates or those interested in the work of local government, to learn some of the basics and make an informed decision about running for public office.

“This session will help expose potential candidates to some of the realities around municipal government and council, (including) what issues are in the realm of local government and within local government’s powers to impact,” said Jordan Wall, chief administrative officer for the town.

“It will also provide those interested in running for office a better understanding of the decision-making processes and what it takes to sustain critical government infrastructure and services.”

The following topics will be covered:

• What are the roles and responsibilities of local government and its elected officials?

• How do we attract and elect the best people for the job?

• What are some attributes that are vital in a local leader?

• What do I need to take into consideration before putting my name forward?

The workshop is free and open to drop-in, but pre-registration is appreciated to prepare the room for the number of attendees. If you would like to attend, email Jordan Wall at the Town of Comox: jwall@comox.ca .



photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC politics