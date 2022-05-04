Lowell Glacier in Kluane National Park, Yukon on Friday, Aug. 26, 2011. The senior hydrologist with Yukon’s Department of Environment says there is a concern for flooding with record-high snowpacks in many of the basins the territory monitors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Lowell Glacier in Kluane National Park, Yukon on Friday, Aug. 26, 2011. The senior hydrologist with Yukon’s Department of Environment says there is a concern for flooding with record-high snowpacks in many of the basins the territory monitors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Yukon hydrologist concerned about flood risk after cold April, record snowpacks

Rapid warming and significant rain would cause water levels in rivers to rise

The senior hydrologist with Yukon’s Department of Environment says there is a concern for flooding with record-high snowpacks in many of the basins the territory monitors.

Holly Goulding says spring weather is critical to predicting the flood risk.

She says the best-case scenario is a gradual snowmelt, because rapid warming and significant rain would cause water levels in rivers to rise.

Goulding says cold temperatures in early and mid-April resulted in delayed snowmelt and the flood potential is “actively evolving.”

She says the period from mid-May to the end of June will be critical, and the territory will be watching water levels and flow closely so they are prepared to respond if flooding occurs.

The Yukon government says it is working with communities that may be impacted to prepare them for possible flooding.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: 100-year flood level on Yukon River prompts warning to village of Carmacks

B.C. Floods 2021Yukon

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Off The Page podcast: Leaving a legacy with the Emily Ann Foundation
Next story
On a beach in the Amazon, a Nelson man is helping restore the rainforest

Just Posted

Luke Wallace takes to the Old Church Theatre stage on Friday, May 13. Photo suppled
Courtenay’s Old Church Theatre has a great musical line-up for May

Shawn and Emily Wood on their wedding day in Courtenay. Photo submitted
Off The Page podcast: Leaving a legacy with the Emily Ann Foundation

Comox Valley residents will see hundreds of Canadian Armed Forces personnel and dozens of water vessels training on local beaches from May 6 to 13, as part of Exercise Cougar Gauntlet. Photo supplied.
Army Reserves to conduct beach assault and raid exercise around CFB Comox

SD 71 Director of Instruction Jay Dixon with Primary 2nd place winners: Oscar Silverstein, Wilder Petch, Everett Dickens and Glen Nasadyk and Grade 3 teacher Kathryn Ney from Cumberland Community. Photo, SD71
Comox Valley students solve big problems with Minecraft event