February 22, 2023

Legal Notice – 2575 Rampion road

TAKE NOTICE THAT; any One, with a prior, equal, or superior right, interest, CONDUCT, treaty or Convention in/to/for/of the land: PID 004-571-231 Lot 3, Block C, Plan VIP 13540, D.L. 95, Comox Land District, (2575 Rampion road, district “C”, BC [V9N 9K7] ) in any style or variation thereof capable to confuse, suspend or clog said land title, is hereby WARRANTED to present their said claim to Witness: PEDRO, GEORLETTE, of the address near: 7141 Tyee Valley Road, Courtenay, British Columbia, [V9J 1N3] before expiration of twenty-eight (28) days of the first publishing of this Notice.

