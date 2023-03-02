Notice of Proposed Disposition and Assistance

The City of Courtenay intends to grant a licence for municipally owned property to the Pacific Salmon Foundation for the occupation of approximately 36 square foot portion of unimproved land to install, operate and maintain a passive integrated transponder antenna system. Licence began on January 1, 2023 for five years plus one five year renewal option, equaling a total maximum term of 10 years.
Civic Address:
559 – 3rd Street, Courtenay, BC*
Assigned To:
The Pacific Salmon Foundation
Assistance:
Consideration to be received is $1.
This is less than fair market rent for similar properties and constitutes assistance to The Pacific Salmon Foundation.
Estimated fair market rent for unimproved lands is $0.23 sq. ft. per year or $8.28 per year
* Legally described as: PID: 028-419-910, Lot 1, Plan VIP88574, District Lot 118, Section 61
This notice is pursuant to Community Charter Section 24 , 26 and 94
Adriana Proton,
Corporate Officer