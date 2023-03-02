Notice of Proposed Disposition and Assistance

The City of Courtenay intends to grant a licence for municipally owned property to the Pacific Salmon Foundation for the occupation of approximately 36 square foot portion of unimproved land to install, operate and maintain a passive integrated transponder antenna system. Licence began on January 1, 2023 for five years plus one five year renewal option, equaling a total maximum term of 10 years.

Civic Address:

559 – 3rd Street, Courtenay, BC*

Assigned To:

The Pacific Salmon Foundation

Assistance:

Consideration to be received is $1.

This is less than fair market rent for similar properties and constitutes assistance to The Pacific Salmon Foundation.

Estimated fair market rent for unimproved lands is $0.23 sq. ft. per year or $8.28 per year

* Legally described as: PID: 028-419-910, Lot 1, Plan VIP88574, District Lot 118, Section 61

This notice is pursuant to Community Charter Section 24 , 26 and 94

Adriana Proton,

Corporate Officer