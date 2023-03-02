City of Courtney Logo

March 02, 2023

Temporary Licence of Occupation

The City of Courtenay intends to grant a licence for a portion of municipally owned property to the Downtown Courtenay Business Improvement Association for the occupation of a 132 square foot office on the second floor of the Comox Valley Centre for the Arts commencing on March 1, 2023 for a term of one year.

Civic Address:

580 Duncan Avenue, Courtenay, BC*

Assigned To:

Downtown Courtenay Business Improvement Association

Assistance:

Consideration to be received is $150 per month.

This is less than fair market rent for similar properties and constitutes assistance to the Downtown Courtenay Business Improvement Association Estimated fair market rent per month is $600 or $5,400 per year.

  * Legally described as PID: 028-799-925 Lot B, Section 61, Comox District PlanEPP15696

  This notice is pursuant to Community Charter Section 24 and 94

Adriana Proton,

Corporate Officer

Notice of Proposed Disposition and Assistance

