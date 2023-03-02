Temporary Licence of Occupation

The City of Courtenay intends to grant a licence for a portion of municipally owned property to the Downtown Courtenay Business Improvement Association for the occupation of a 132 square foot office on the second floor of the Comox Valley Centre for the Arts commencing on March 1, 2023 for a term of one year.
Civic Address:
580 Duncan Avenue, Courtenay, BC*
Assigned To:
Downtown Courtenay Business Improvement Association
Assistance:
Consideration to be received is $150 per month.
This is less than fair market rent for similar properties and constitutes assistance to the Downtown Courtenay Business Improvement Association Estimated fair market rent per month is $600 or $5,400 per year.
* Legally described as PID: 028-799-925 Lot B, Section 61, Comox District PlanEPP15696
This notice is pursuant to Community Charter Section 24 and 94
Adriana Proton,
Corporate Officer