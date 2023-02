Under the terms of the Warehouseman’s Lien Act, goods and personal property of the person/s listed below and stored at Valley Self Storage, 1697 Ryan Road East, Comox BC, have been seized and will be sold on or after March 2nd, 2023, to recover the cost of unpaid storage rent.

David Scott $879.00 Bob Van Brocklin $926.20 Kenneth Clair $351.06