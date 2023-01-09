Alice Ann Bailey (McGivney)

In loving memory ~

Alice was born to James and Mary McGivney in February 1922 in Arthur, Ontario. She was predeceased by her husband Harold (Hal) in 2016 and youngest daughter Mary in 1993 and her son Philip in 2022. She was also predeceased by her five siblings.

She will be remembered and lovingly missed by her children Brian (Jeannie), Halifax; Anne (Wendolyn), Courtenay, B.C.; Barbara (Dave) Mellin, Comox, B.C.; Alan (Brenda), Ashdale, NS, and daughter-in-law Joy, Ontario.

Many happy memories of Grandma will lighten the hearts of her eight grandchildren Paul, Mark, Graeme, Paige, Sarah, James, Fraser, Campbell, eleven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, especially Judy Keelan of Ripley, Ontario and Janet Lily of Victoria, B.C.

Alice graduated from Business College in Orangeville, ON and went on to work for the RCMP in Toronto as World War II began. She then joined the Army and trained for combat. Following the war, Alice graduated from the University of Toronto with a B.A. (English) in 1948 and during this time she met Hal (Truro, NS) and they married in 1949. Alice worked for GMAC in Halifax while Hal was deployed (RCN) and thus, began a series of moves across Canada as well as to England as they raised their six children. With Hal away at sea for months at a time, Alice was the anchor that held the family strong.

In 1964 the family relocated to a hobby farm along the Meander River in Ashdale, NS. The next forty years involved the ups and downs of farm life, richly feeding family (and friends) off the land, the perpetual renovation projects required of a one hundred and twenty-five-year-old home, and seeing all six children onto higher education. Harsh maritime winters helped make the decision to move to Comox in 2004 allowing the Meander River Farm Brewery to be established by youngest son Alan and family.

Alice took up hunting early on in her marriage as a means of getting a week away with Hal every fall. He always claimed she was the better shot. Alice had a life-long devotion to her Catholic faith. She also enjoyed reading, sewing, knitting, quilting, painting, gardening, travel, entertaining friends, family and always HOCKEY! (Sidney Crosby and his Penguins). She had a well-honed sense of humour and was a life-long learner, mastering the internet at the tender age of 82.

Alice died gracefully and peacefully in her own home on New Year’s Day with loving family at her side.

Alice wanted to extend her sincere thanks to the many souls who brought her joy and steady health in her final years. Her daughters Barbara and Anne, Dr. Doug Anderson, her angels of daily care, Marlene Forget, Heather Holm, and Connie Fraser. Stephanie Jones, Sandy Mae, friends, neighbours and Veterans Affairs Canada to name only a few.

Barbara would like to acknowledge palliative/home care for their assistance.

Cremation has taken place and a private, family service with the interment of both Hal and Alice will take place in Nova Scotia at a date yet to be determined.

A life so well and beautifully lived indeed.

Obituary