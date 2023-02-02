In Loving Memory ~

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother and devoted wife Alma Therese Marie Beaudry with her adoring family by her side.

Alma was the beloved wife to Reginald Beaudry. Loving mother to Tina Beaudry (Paul), LeeAnn Beaudry, and KaraLee Silvestri (Dan), adored grandmother to her pride and joys Zackorie, Mikenzie, Justine, Jeremy, Kristian, and Isabelle.

When Alma wasn’t enjoying the company of her family and beloved husband she was busy out in her flower gardens or crocheting gifts for others. Her presence will always be with us. Rest easy. Continue shining down on us.

A celebration of life will be planned for the spring. The family wishes to send a special thank you to the amazingly wonderful staff at the North Island Hospital and especially to Dr. Micheal Neufeld for going above and beyond in his tender care right up until the end.

Obituary