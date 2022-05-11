LETTER – Comox resident agrees with conflict of interest allegations against town council

Dear editor,

I read, with great interest, the article regarding the alleged conflict of interest with respect to two Comox councillors. I applaud Terry Choquette for writing the letter and bringing forward these concerns, concerns I fully share.

My first taste of potential conflict by council was with respect to the Lorne rebuild fiasco.

Despite the wishes of the majority of Comox residents, through a public hearing, open houses and letters to council, the bylaw change was rammed through to allow this project to move forward.

I attended the meeting for the final reading of the bylaw changes and to say “the fix was in” was an understatement. Mr. Grant, who was ( and still is) a friend of the developer and of the owner, was extremely aggressive and bullying in pushing for the bylaw change. He clearly had an agenda.

And most recently, look at the property by the roundabout at Knight and Pritchard. It had been zoned commercial, despite the best attempts of the previous owner to get it changed to residential.

The property has just been sold to the same developer involved in the Lorne mess.

Councillors Minions and Grant can protest all they like but for me — “if it looks like a duck, if it walks like a duck, if it quacks like a duck, it is a duck.”

Barb Tribe,

Comox

ComoxLetter to the Editor