LETTER – Courtenay family thankful for treatment received during a medical emergency

Dear editor,

Recently, I contacted 911 due to a medical emergency with a family member.

The operator kept me calm and on the line until the paramedics and the Courtenay Fire Department arrived.

The paramedics and firefighters worked tirelessly to ensure that our sister was given the best care possible until they could transport her to the hospital. A doctor had been informed of the situation by paramedics and was waiting in the emergency department for the ambulance to arrive. The paramedics, firefighters, and medical team at the hospital provided our sister with the absolute best care possible and for that, we are truly grateful.

Our family would like to gratefully acknowledge the heroic efforts put forward by our local paramedics, the Courtenay Fire Department, and the Comox Valley Hospital doctors and nurses. Thank you for all that you do. We are truly lucky to have you in the Comox Valley.

Clarice Coty and Family,

Courtenay

Comox ValleyHealthcareLetter to the Editor