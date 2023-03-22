LETTER – Courtenay resident challenges government to revise forestry practices

Dear editor,

Re: the recent article about B.C.’s $100M for protecting watershed (B.C. floats $100M to protect provincial watersheds, March 8)

It is heartening to read that the province is setting aside $100M to protect provincial watersheds.

It would also be wonderful to learn that there is appropriate recognition of the role of unsustainable forestry practices in making our watersheds less healthy. Clearcutting in general can worsen run-off and erosion. Old-growth forests are particularly helpful in supporting healthy ecosystems in our watersheds.

Does the government have the courage to revise forestry practices in this province, for the benefit of all of us – including the loggers? All creative thinking and co-operation is now needed, in order to rescue what is left of our precious watersheds and old forests.

Wendy McNiven,

Courtenay

Comox ValleyLetter to the Editor