LETTER – Does anyone really believe the Liberal government anymore?

Dear editor,

Does anyone still believe anything that the Liberals say?

Broken promises and scandals abound, yet they still hold power with less than 35 per cent of the popular vote. The probability of a balanced budget by 2027 is zero, given the way they spend. $36 billion deficit is success?

Meanwhile, inflation is rampant with a large cause being the restriction on oil and gas development and production. Everything we consume is transported to us in one way or another that is reliant upon fossil fuels.

There is currently no economically feasible alternative and yet the carbon tax increases. Obviously, a form of “the beatings will continue until moral improves.”

If production restrictions imposed by this government were not present, oil prices in this country would probably be less than $60/bbl. It is rarely discussed that Canada represents less than two per cent of global carbon emissions, yet we are forced to “transition” with no alternatives in place. Better to completely develop our natural resources and use the royalties to provide energy alternatives.

Maurice Levert

Courtenay

federal governmentLetter to the Editor