To submit a letter to the editor, e-mail editor@nanaimobulletin.com. Include your first and last name or initials and a last name, and your city of residence. Letters will be edited.

LETTER – Does anyone really believe the Liberal government anymore?

Dear editor,

Does anyone still believe anything that the Liberals say?

Broken promises and scandals abound, yet they still hold power with less than 35 per cent of the popular vote. The probability of a balanced budget by 2027 is zero, given the way they spend. $36 billion deficit is success?

Meanwhile, inflation is rampant with a large cause being the restriction on oil and gas development and production. Everything we consume is transported to us in one way or another that is reliant upon fossil fuels.

There is currently no economically feasible alternative and yet the carbon tax increases. Obviously, a form of “the beatings will continue until moral improves.”

If production restrictions imposed by this government were not present, oil prices in this country would probably be less than $60/bbl. It is rarely discussed that Canada represents less than two per cent of global carbon emissions, yet we are forced to “transition” with no alternatives in place. Better to completely develop our natural resources and use the royalties to provide energy alternatives.

Maurice Levert

Courtenay

federal governmentLetter to the Editor

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
WOLF: Massive Parksville blaze sees ‘The News’ become the news

Just Posted

Dawn to Dawn recreational programming includes weekly bowling at Country Codes bowling alley in Courtenay. Photo supplied
Programming provides fun for folks served by Comox Valley non-profit

Keith Parry has a long history in the music business, as drummer, teacher, music store and label owner. Photo by Ali Roddam
Trio Takes: Keith Parry slides to his own beat

Comox Strathcona Waste Management wants feedback for solid waste management plan renewal. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
Feedback wanted on solid waste management plan

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney speaks in the House of Commons on Nov. 14. Photo courtesy YouTube
North Island-Powell River MP calls for more protection against disinformation