Letter

LETTER – Hillian calling out Theos after election results were posted was unprofessional

Dear editor,

In the Oct. 19 Comox Valley Record, on page A7, Doug Hillian says: “We’re not perfect …..They’ve returned everybody except one person, who basically ran against the rest of us.” Now I would like to know who he is referring to and why he would make such a comment. If it refers to Manno Theos, it is uncalled for. I know that Manno now lives in Nanaimo and he should not be on council because he no longer lives here. But Manno was one of the only people on council who objected to wasting the taxpayers’ funds allocated to the city for frivolous, needless, useless projects (i.e. bicycle lanes on Fitzgerald, etc.). He was a good addition to the council and I for one am sad to see him defeated.

Nicole Arsenault,

Courtenay

Election 2022Letter to the Editor

Previous story
THE MOJ: Canucks getting paid to win and their coach may pay the price

Just Posted

A humpback whale is seen just outside of Hartley Bay along the Great Bear Rainforest, B.C. Tuesday, Sept, 17, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Dangerous whale entanglement off Texada solved by patient rescue team, acrobatic whale

Stacey Wells with her Hollywood Corvette piece.
Celebrity artist drawn to the Comox Valley by its natural beauty

Fred Penner joins the entertainment lineup for this year’s Comox Valley Child Development Association telethon

Courtenay Jiffy Lube donates $10,000 to Immigrant Welcome Centre