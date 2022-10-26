LETTER – Hillian calling out Theos after election results were posted was unprofessional

Dear editor,

In the Oct. 19 Comox Valley Record, on page A7, Doug Hillian says: “We’re not perfect …..They’ve returned everybody except one person, who basically ran against the rest of us.” Now I would like to know who he is referring to and why he would make such a comment. If it refers to Manno Theos, it is uncalled for. I know that Manno now lives in Nanaimo and he should not be on council because he no longer lives here. But Manno was one of the only people on council who objected to wasting the taxpayers’ funds allocated to the city for frivolous, needless, useless projects (i.e. bicycle lanes on Fitzgerald, etc.). He was a good addition to the council and I for one am sad to see him defeated.

Nicole Arsenault,

Courtenay

