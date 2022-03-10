LETTER – People waving the Canadian flag are representing the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms

Women drum as they pass under a giant Canadian flag in front of Parliament Hill on the 20th day of a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Dear editor,

To comment on the March 2 letter,

“The Canadian Flag belongs to all Canadians – let’s keep it that way.”

The final phrase, “But out of respect for other Canadians who might not share my opinions, I never presumed to carry a Canadian flag.” Your past protests were of a secular nature.

The Canadian flag that is presently being seen at the demonstrations at Parliament Hill, federally and provincially, represents the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

This is the Canadian value these protesters are wanting. These freedoms belong to all Canadians. You cannot promote diversity and then restrict a visible minority the right to carry this flag that speaks of Canadian freedom. Perhaps more people should get a copy of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and read it. It speaks for all Canadians.

Thankfully we have it to refer to.

E. Grand,

Courtenay

Comox ValleyLetter to the Editor