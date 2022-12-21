Letter to the editor.

LETTER – Recent change to the Strata Property Act will have unintended consequences

Dear editor,

I applaud Premier Eby for his willingness to consider innovative solutions to B.C.’s lack of affordable housing.

However, I believe that the recent change to the Strata Property Act that canceled no-rental bylaws, legally passed by strata owners, will have unintended consequences.

Opening ownership of all strata units to investors hoping to turn a profit on rental properties will increase competition for the units available. Strata ownership until now has been an economical option for first-time home buyers and seniors looking to downsize. They will now have to bid against someone who is looking to make a profit on the ownership of a strata unit. As competition increases, I expect prices will too.

I hope Premier Eby will consider the dismay being expressed by strata owners across the province and reconsider this legislative change to the Strata Property Act.

Kathie Woodley,

Courtenay

Letter to the Editor

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
COLUMN: The magic of Christmas isn’t so unbelievable, is it?

Just Posted

A man uses a snowblower to clear snow from a sidewalk in Vancouver, on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Temperature are dropping to dangerously cold extremes in some regions of British Columbia as snowfall send tires spinning in parts of Metro Vancouver. Environment Canada says wind chill values are dropping near -40 C or colder in the Chilcotin, Cariboo, Prince George and other central B.C. communities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Cancellations at YVR airport, BC Ferries as heavy snow and extreme cold blankets B.C.

Three of four of North Island College’s campuses, including this one in Comox Valley, are closed Dec. 20 due to weather. File photo
North Island Campuses in Comox Valley, Campbell River close

The exhibition will open Feb. 14, 2023, in time for BC Heritage Week and runs to May 13.
Alberni Museum hosting Broken Promises in the new year

The Comox Valley RCMP have released surveillance footage of this shoplifter in hopes of identifying her.
Comox Valley RCMP looking for shoplifting suspect

Pop-up banner image