LETTER – Saratoga development public hearing pits developer vs. climate change

Dear editor,

Re. Public Hearing for Saratoga Speedway’s application to rezone property for RV Sites, Bylaw No. 638 at Miracle Beach school, on the evening of July 19.

There were more interested folks in attendance than for any “local” issue during my residency of 32 years.

Two extremely different positions were given on the Leighton application to rezone five parcels of land at Saratoga Speedway Black Creek -a polarized discussion, with no common ground.

The players involved are – ‘Climate Change’ versus ‘The Developer.’

The question for the Comox Valley Regional District staff and the three elected representatives has global implications for the future quality of life for Saratoga and Miracle Beach Residents.

Will the decision be more of the status quo? Que sera sera – Whatever will be, will be? Or, what is the best possible outcome for our local community and our shared future, and the health of our environment?

To acknowledge the global crisis of human-caused rising temperatures in the oceans and the atmosphere, I urge those in charge to say ‘no’ to expanding the Saratoga Speedway; say ‘no’ to the Leighton Application Bylaw No 683.

Say ‘yes’ to reducing emissions which drive the global warming we are experiencing, which is trending to increase.

We each must make lifestyle changes, and pull together against climate change. We must stop the urban sprawl of these proposed RV sites in our regional district with inadequate supporting services and infrastructure. Contain future growth in the Comox Valley to the urban containment boundaries. The OCP and the LAP must be updated with respect to the threat presented by the climate change crisis and to limit growth to municipal areas to reduce emissions by residents.

G L McFarlane,

Black Creek

