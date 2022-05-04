A rendering of the proposed Sixth Street cable-stayed bridge. Graphic supplied

LETTER – Sixth Street pedestrian bridge would add character to the city

Dear editor,

Re: Infrastructure dollars earmarked for Courtenay’s 6th Street bridge project could be better spent elsewhere

(April 20 Record) It saddens me to read a letter in the Record with such animosity directed at Courtenay council’s search for funding of a Sixth Street pedestrian crossing over the Courtenay River. I remember too well the horror that ran through the Valley when a travel magazine cautioned travelers to avoid Courtenay as it has become little more than a gauntlet of strip malls and big box stores.

At the time it seemed Comox Valley residents were shocked to read our community categorized this way and many stretched their imaginations to visualize our community in a more people-centred/graceful way. Many pointed to Simms Park and the Mile of Flowers as going some distance to refuting the distasteful judgment.

But the reaction was obviously fueled by fear that there might be too much truth to the assertion. I feel that a Sixth Street pedestrian bridge, done tastefully, could become emblematic of a different vision of Courtenay as a beautiful, graceful, people friendly community. If others share that vision and want to help fund it, hooray!

Norm Reynolds,

Courtenay

CourtenayinfrastructureLetter to the Editor

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
LETTER – Oncoming pedestrian tells Comox wheelchair user ‘you could have moved’

Just Posted

Comox Valley residents will see hundreds of Canadian Armed Forces personnel and dozens of water vessels training on local beaches from May 6 to 13, as part of Exercise Cougar Gauntlet. Photo supplied.
Army Reserves to conduct beach assault and raid exercise around CFB Comox

SD 71 Director of Instruction Jay Dixon with Primary 2nd place winners: Oscar Silverstein, Wilder Petch, Everett Dickens and Glen Nasadyk and Grade 3 teacher Kathryn Ney from Cumberland Community. Photo, SD71
Comox Valley students solve big problems with Minecraft event

There were nearly 400 earthquakes recorded in Canada in the month of April 2022. (MAP COURTESY EARTHQUAKES CANADA)
400 and counting: Vancouver Island epicentre of a busy earthquake month in Canada

The proposed boundaries for the new electoral areas add part of Courtenay to the North Island-Powell River riding. Photo courtesy Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia
North Island-Powell River riding to include part of Courtenay in proposed boundary shift