LETTER – Speed-reducing tactics needed for Island Highway South

Dear editor,

What does it take to require people to slow down? Will it take someone being killed before people realize you are in fact in a residential area of properties?

Be it a crosswalk + slower speed limit or lights, sign me up; I am in.

People do not allow turning east into our laneways, as we yield to oncoming traffic we are, everyday passed on the right.

So if you are a pedestrian thinking you can walk from your place to your neighbour’s, realize you are taking your life in your own hands.

The city really needs to act and do something to calm the traffic before it is too late. What a shame that would be knowing about this issue and not doing anything to take proactive measures.

Andrea Christian,

Courtenay

