LETTER – With the change of seasons comes increased wood smoke in residential areas

Dear editor,

Beautiful fall.

It’s that lovely time of year with the crisp air, falling leaves and of course our much-needed rain. It’s also the time for wood stove and backyard burners to start up. Oh, the fond memories of camping in our beautiful provincial campgrounds and sitting around a lovely fire – in the woods and far away from residential areas.

Please at least use dry wood if you would be so kind. Regardless, my neighbour burns dry wood but the smoke still enters my home even with all doors and windows shut. Sitting in my living room I can smell the smoke very well. Then there’s the other neighbour nearby burning a fire in his backyard, which adds even more smoke. Courtenay banned backyard burning and I don’t see why the Comox Valley regional directors can’t do the same for the residential areas.

Recently when I was buying some weather stripping and a window insulation kit the cashier told me I got a rebate from B.C. Hydro for buying these products. Yeah! Then I mentioned my problem with smoke in my home and she told me the story about going for a nice stroll in the evening in her neighbourhood. About the smell of the wood smoke being quite pleasant to start with but after a short time it started to affect her breathing, some coughing started and then it didn’t feel so great after all.

Come on people…

Jennifer Haines,

Comox

