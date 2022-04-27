Comedian Ron James. (Submitted Photo)

Comedian Ron James. (Submitted Photo)

PODCAST: Ron James travels coast to coast to deliver laughs

Today in B.C.: ‘All over the map’ the latest book from Canadian comedian

You will find Today in BC podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

In the latest installment of ‘Today in BC’, host Peter McCully chats with Ron James, one of Canada’s best-known comedians, spending 43 years in the business.

Like many standup comics he was the funny kid in class, growing up in Halifax, N.S. in the 1960s.

“It’s been an exponential leap, as any professional comedian will tell you, from being funny in the kitchen and classroom to being funny on stage,” said James.

The veteran of the Toronto-based Second City comedy troupe has crisscrossed Canada 14 times with his comedy show, which over the years has provided him with fodder for his latest book All over the Map.

James says: “I was lucky because I was very diligent about keeping notes in the early days on the road, before social media dominated our lives, I kept moleskins (journals). I had two bankers boxes filled with moleskins from page to page. So I had a lot to refer to.”

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Black PressBritish ColumbiaComedyEntertainmentPodcasts

Previous story
Off The Page podcast: Following the trail of a Sasquatch researcher

Just Posted

The Eureka Support Society’s new executive director Troy Dunham is the next guest on The Record’s Off The Page podcast set to be released April 27. File photo
Off The Page podcast: Closing the gap on mental health with Eureka Support Society

Cumberland is making plans for its 125th anniversary in 2023. File photo
Cumberland planning for 125th anniversary in 2023

Callum Thompson is just about everywhere help is needed, travelling thousands of kilometres to bring patients to the hospital, restoring native plants on the MARS property and even filling potholes on the entry road.
Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society volunteers: Together, we are MARS

Habitat for Humanity will build 12 new homes on Piercy Avenue. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Habitat for Humanity still seeking homeownership applications for next Comox Valley project