All ages triathlon returns to Comox Valley

After two years of cancellations due to COVID, the Shoreline Orthodontics Tri-K Triathlon is coming back to the Comox Valley.

The all-ages, annual event will utilize the same swim/bike/run format May 29 at the Comox Valley Sports Centre in Courtenay.

“The number of entrants is going to be a wild card given the two-year hiatus due to COVID restrictions,” race director Terry Hooper said. “(But) Participation could be over the top because of pent-up demand, the same as before, or a bit fewer because people have become less aware of this annual event.”

Before the advent of COVID, the Tri-K had been held each year since the late-1980s. It typically attracts about 250 participants.

There are age groups for children, youth and adults. The Sports Centre pool is used for swimming while the middle of the track area serves as the transition point where bikes are racked. Cyclists take Vanier to Headquarters Road, with a turnaround at Merville Road. The youngest participants stay within the Sports Centre and Vanier school paved area.

There will be a run circuit through the Exhibition Grounds walking trails and around Vanier. Distances vary depending on age, experience and goals.

“There are multiple events that provide swim, bike and run combinations that let people participate in cases where they can’t do one of the three,” Hooper said.

Registration is expected to open the week of Feb. 21.

Dozens of volunteers are needed to ensure a fun and safe experience.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 29.

