Berwick Comox Valley holds 55+ B.C. Games torch relay

Joan Tebbutt competed in golf at a previous 55+ Games, formerly called the B.C. Seniors Games. Scott Stanfield photo

Berwick Comox Valley gathered Friday with residents, staff, previous and current athletes, and guests for a torch and cauldron lighting in the countdown to the 55+ B.C. Games in Victoria.

Several Berwick residents are former competitors at the Games. They include Joan Tebbutt (golf), Kathleen Lamb (race walking), both of BCV, and Lois Smith of Berwick Qualicum Beach, who medaled in swimming.

Berwick general manager Paul Vieria brought the torch into play from the street. He handed it off to Tebbutt, who passed to

Comox track and field athlete Louise Reed, who lit the cauldron.

Comox ValleySeniorsSports

Joan Tebbutt hands off to Louise Reed of Comox. Scott Stanfield photo

Louise Reed is a longtime track and field athlete who continues to compete at the 55+ Games. Scott Stanfield photo