Berwick Comox Valley holds 55+ B.C. Games torch relay

Berwick Comox Valley gathered Friday with residents, staff, previous and current athletes, and guests for a torch and cauldron lighting in the countdown to the 55+ B.C. Games in Victoria.
Several Berwick residents are former competitors at the Games. They include Joan Tebbutt (golf), Kathleen Lamb (race walking), both of BCV, and Lois Smith of Berwick Qualicum Beach, who medaled in swimming.
Berwick general manager Paul Vieria brought the torch into play from the street. He handed it off to Tebbutt, who passed to
Comox track and field athlete Louise Reed, who lit the cauldron.