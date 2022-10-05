Black Creek racing team ends tough season with two wins

Otto and Leslie Schulte in the Winners Circle. Photo supplied The Schulte Racing Team competes in the Canada West Doorslammer Series with their ’05 RJ Racecars Cavalier. Jerusha Photography Otto drove the Cavalier to a pair of wins to finish the season. Photo supplied

Black Creek’s Schulte Racing Team (SRT) finished the 2022 drag race season with two wins in a row.

The SRT competes in the Canada West Doorslammer Series at Mission Raceway with their quick ’05 RJ Racecars Cavalier. Leslie Schulte said this was a tough year.

“Early in the year we had persistent car problems in the first few races,” she said. “It was disappointing because this was our first year back racing after being away for two years due to COVID restrictions. Then Otto had surgery in July which kept us away for two months. Things weren’t looking good.”

Following the health-related down time, SRT returned to Mission to compete in the final points race for the series.

“This was a special race,” Leslie said. “The NHRA held a big divisional race that same weekend and they had prized Wally trophies for all class winners, including our class which is unusual. And we won!”

Wally’s are special trophies in recognition of the late Wally Parks, creator of the NHRA.

However, the winning streak wasn’t to end there. The CWDA held a Cash Bash for their final race of the year with the biggest purse ever in their 24-year history, thanks to Titanium Auto who put up the prize money.

“We just kept up the momentum from the Wally race,” driver Otto Schulte said. “The Blue Knight ran perfectly making my job easy. But I have to admit I was blown away when we turned on the last win light of the year to win the $3,000 prize. How great is that?”

The Cavalier is powered by a 1,200 horsepower Sunset Racecraft engine. This past year the car underwent a transformation at Georgia Straight Collision getting a new paint job. Wayne Woodbeck did the work with special air brushing performed by artist David Lloyd. Cavalier means “mounted knight.” Lloyd air brushed an amazing image of a knight on the grill. The SRT intends to compete in CWDA again next year, hoping for a full season.