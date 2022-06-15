The Canada Day 5th Street Mile is back live on July 1. Photo supplied

Canada Day 5th Street Mile back live in Courtenay

After two years of being a virtual event, the Canada Day 5th Street Mile is back live on July 1.

This is a free, fun, family-friendly, fast mile intended to bring community members together to celebrate Canada Day.

Participants will run down 5th Street before the annual parade begins. Refreshments, draw prizes and awards will be given immediately after the race at Simms Park. There will be special treats for all children who complete the mile run.

This year, participant can pre-register online.

Register early for a chance at draw prizes: https://www.cvrr.ca/events/5th-street-mile-2022/

FMI: CVRR.ca

