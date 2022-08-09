Colin Hendry wins Comox Valley Road Runners Backyard Ultra

The Comox Valley Road Runners Backyard Ultra (CVRR BYU) was a roaring success. This is a unique event where participants run laps of the same course on the hour every hour until one runner is left standing. Each lap is called a yard, and each yard is approximately 6.71 km, such that 24 yards equals a total distance of 100 miles. The annual event ran July 23 at the Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds, with a mix of road and trails on the route.

A total of 49 participants started the event at 8 a.m., and together they ran 345 yards for a total distance run of 2,314 km. Many participants had a support crew, or had friends and family drop by throughout the day. There was also a huge age range in the participants. The youngest was 16 and the oldest 73.

At 4 a.m., Natalie Pulsford and Colin Hendry were the final two competitors, toeing the line for the 21st yard. This equals an amazing distance run of about 141 km. Pulsford was a ball of energy and positivity, while Hendry was quiet and reserved. Both runners looked strong, and they both toed the line for the 22nd yard at 5 a.m. Pulsford withdrew almost immediately after starting the 22nd yard, so when Hendry completed his 22nd yard he was declared the winner. Despite being a BYU rookie, he was able to complete 22 yards for a cumulative distance of 147.5 km.

Hendry thanked his support crew and race organizers, and noted that he loved the community vibe of the event.

“The highlight of the race was the last yard, with the sun rising, birds singing, and the rabbits beginning to stir…as well as knowing that I was almost done,” Hendry said.

Amazingly, an eagle flew directly overhead as he crossed the finish line for the final time.

Pulsford’s assist was an amazing effort, as she completed 21 yards. Upon finishing, she said she is looking forward to next year. In addition to the competition, many participants set a goal of completing a six-lap Fun Run (40.2 km), and 28 runners reached or exceeded this mark.

There was also a team competition, where teams of three to five participants competed for the most cumulative laps between all team members. On Your Marks, Get Set, Prosecco! was the winning team with 56 yards. The team consisted of Andrew Brown, Pulsford, Amanda Rideout, Ryan Tutte and Candice Wheeldon. Second in the team competition was The Sunday Run Crew, with 52 yards completed. Adding to the fun was a costume competition, won by Brown and Pulsford as mustard and ketchup.

Whether a participant or a spectator, this is an event not to be missed, so be sure to put it in your calendar for next year. FMI: cvrr.ca

