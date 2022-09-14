Comox and District Mountaineering Club prepares for 2028 centennial with Hiking Challenge

Castlecrag is one of the 20 Explorer Trips in the Comox and District Mountaineering Club Hiking Challenge. Photo supplied A group celebrates it ascent on Mt. Drabble, one of the Comox and District Mountaineering Club Hiking Challenge Daytripper hikes. Photo submitted Della Falls is on the Explorers hikes list in the Comox and District Mountaineering Club Hiking Challenge. Photo supplied Comox and District Mountaineering Club volunteers participate in one of the many work parties the club has in Strathcona Park. As stewards of the park, CDMC members often help with trail maintenance. Photo supplied Snowshoeing is a winter activity enjoyed by many Comox and District Mountaineering Club members. Photo supplied

Comox and District Mountaineering Club (CDMC) hikers, backpackers, and snowshoers have been bushwhacking, seeking and enjoying vistas, sweating, laughing, meeting new and familiar friends, and exploring since 1928.

The non-profit club has long been exploring Strathcona Provincial Park, and is known for assisting with trail maintenance, building campsites, and outdoor recreation in local mountains and on regional trails.

In 2028, club members will sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to the 100-year-old beloved club. What a cause for celebration. The board of directors is currently exploring ideas of festivities that match the purposes of the CDMC, and are in line with what the club does and who the members are – hikers, explorers, snowshoers, adventurers, trail maintainers, backpackers, and general outdoor enthusiasts.

The board has introduced its first idea for celebrating this milestone anniversary. Members of the club are invited to participate in the CDMC 2028 Hiking Challenge. There are two separate challenges, so members can participate in either or both of the challenges. Each list of hikes is a challenge for members to complete before the end of 2028. The hiking challenges are:

Explorers hikes – 20 on the list

Daytripper hikes – 28 on the list

Daytrippers hikes include walks in the Cumberland Community Forest, Mt. Elma, and Mt. Drabble.

The Explorers trips include Castlecrag, Comox Glacier, and Della Falls.

Completing at least one of the lists fully will reward outdoor enthusiasts with breathtaking views, fun, exploration, and enjoying our recreation paradise. Plus – those who complete a list will receive a certificate marking the accomplishment, a CDMC 100th Anniversary t-shirt, along with lots of memories, and of course, bragging rights.

The 28 Daytrippers are trails that are good for a day trip, while Explorers are more difficult day hikes or backpacking hikes. As fall approaches, the weather and climate conditions are ideal to get started on this six-year challenge. The board of directors recognizes that not everybody hikes all the time with the club, so for the Explorers’ 20 trips, at least 10 have to be CDMC club trips. And of the Daytrippers ’28, at least 21 need to be club trips.

The club encourages challengers to share highlights of trips on the form and if was or wasn’t a club trip. Challengers are asked to also list their favourite three hikes of each challenge. The club hopes to share some anecdotal stories about members’ epic quests to conquer the CDMC 2028 Hiking Challenge.

New members are welcome, and it is easy to join to gain access to the challenge – fill out a registration form and waiver on the CDMC website, then join our Meet-up group. The list is accessed through member login of the comoxhiking.com website.

HikingStrathcona Park