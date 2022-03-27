Comox basketball star enjoying tournament to remember

Harriette Mackenzie is about to score a layup during a provincial championship game. The Comox resident plays on the VIU women’s basketball team that has reached the national championship final. Photo by Gibi Saini

Heading into Sunday’s championship final of the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association national women’s basketball tournament, Harriette Mackenzie had been player-of-the-game in the opener and led both teams in scoring in the second game.

The Comox-raised rookie plays on the host Vancouver Island University Mariners of Nanaimo, who beat the top-ranked Lakeland Rustlers of Lloydminster, Alta. 76-71 Friday, and then beat the Dawson College Blues of Quebec 76-72 on Saturday.

In the first game, Mackenzie came off the bench to score 12 points and 11 rebounds, “and was a huge factor to the Mariners’ second-half rally,” the CCAA website states.

In the second game, Mackenzie “found herself reaching the line consistently.” She scored 23 points, and went eight for 18 in shooting.

“Mackenzie continues her tournament to remember, being named player of the game in the previous match.”

The Mariners face the NAIT Ooks of Edmonton in the gold medal game, 7:30 p.m. Sunday. VIU was ranked number eight heading into the 15-team tourney while NAIT was seeded 15th.

