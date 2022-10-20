Comox first responders wheelchair basketball tourney to raise funds for mental health awareness

Stephane Roy, who played for Canada in the 2017 Invictus Games, says Hoopfest will raise awareness of the PTSD epidemic among first responders

Routine exposure to violence, severe injury and death is behind the mostly hidden epidemic of post-traumatic stress disorder among first responders, according to the PTSD Association of Canada.

For years, former search and rescue technician Stephane Roy of Courtenay felt he should be doing something about that.

As president and coach of Comox Valley Wheelchair Sports Society, he knows the group is helping members suffering PTSD and other disabilities, but he wanted something more specific for first responders.

The death by suicide of a friend and former colleague, due to PTSD, pushed Roy’s idea into a plan, and then into play, as the First Responders Hoopfest, set for Nov. 26 at the CFB Comox Recreation Centre.

All first responder organizations in the area – police, ambulance, fire, search and rescue, etc. – have been invited to field teams in the event.

“We want to raise awareness of mental health in the people who keep us safe and healthy,” says Roy. “It’s not talked about enough, either in their organizations or in the general public.”

Proceeds of Hoopfest will go to Operation Freedom Paws Canada, which trains therapy dogs and their PTSD-suffering owners, and to CVWSS.

Hoopfest will also be a team-building activity for first-responders, says CVWSS treasurer Marie Bessette.

“There are police events, like Cops for Cancer, and firefighter events. But this is the first cross-organization event, according to my research, where different kinds of first responders can play, mix, socialize and share, breaking down barriers,” she said.

Wayne Mckay knows well how valuable wheelchair basketball can be in combatting PTSD. His PTSD and depression, following a devastating motorcycle accident 12 years ago that took his leg above the knee, meant he avoided social contact and physical activity. His life was mainly watching TV and puttering around in his workshop.

But five years ago, Roy introduced him to wheelchair basketball at the Comox Community Centre. Getting himself out was at first challenging, but now he rarely misses a game. He and his wife Connie both play, enjoying the camaraderie, the

team action and of course scoring baskets.

“It’s made a really big difference in my life,” he says. “Wheelchair basketball gets me out, gets me active. It feels good; it brings a sense of normalcy to life again.”

Hoopfest is also open to the public to register a team (wheelchairs are supplied) or to watch the games. The event will also include time for the public to ‘have a go’ in the special basketball wheelchairs, with coaching help from Wheelchair Basketball BC. Cash prize raffle tickets are also for sale.

Major sponsors of Hoopfest include BD Mitchell prosthetic devices, WorkSafe BC, Trail Bicycles, and TD Bank Comox.

For more information or to register a team, Roy can be reached at 250-897-6082.

Comox ValleyfundraiserSports