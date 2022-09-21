Liam Mackenzie, front row right, and his Vancouver Whitecaps U17 teammates. Photo supplied

Liam Mackenzie, front row right, and his Vancouver Whitecaps U17 teammates. Photo supplied

Comox footballer scores in Whitecaps season opener

Liam Mackenzie of Comox, a 15-year-old member of the Vancouver Whitecaps Under-17 team, scored a goal in a 3-2 loss to the U17 Seattle Sounders, Saturday in the MLS Next season opener at UBC.

The Grade 10 student at University Hill Secondary in Vancouver attends the Whitecaps MLS (Major League Soccer) Academy. He played mostly as an attacking midfielder against Seattle.

“This was the first game he’s played with full 45-minute halves,” Liam’s father John said.

Seattle was up 2-0 in the first half when Liam worked his way into the right spot on a corner kick to score the ‘Caps first goal.

Coaches made a few adjustments in the second half. The boys settled down and tied the game at 2-2. However, in the final minute of extra time, Seattle drew a foul inside the 18-yard box and scored the penalty shot.

The ‘Caps next play Oct. 8 and 9 in Sacramento.


Boys soccer

