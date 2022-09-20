Comox girls volleyball team second at season-opener

The Highland senior girls volleyball team was runner-up at its first tournament of the season at Nanaimo Christian School on the weekend.

Going 6-0 in pool play, and beating John Barsby and Kwalikum in the playoffs to reach the final against Mount Doug of Victoria — the AAA provincial champs from last year — the girls from Comox were a force.

In the final, Highland lost the first set 25-22, won the second 25-20, and lost the third 15-10.

“It was an amazing final and both teams played extremely well,” Highland coach Brian Stevens said. “Neither team was willing to give up at any point during the match. The girls played very well together, and had to deal with some tense moments and obstacles throughout the weekend. A great start to the season.”

The Highland team consists of setter MacKenzie Stevens, middle blockers Cassandra Campbell, Ella West and Sofia Nolan, outside hitters Olivia Jarvis, Daelyn Kroon, Denise Berends and Bhaveesha Prems, and libero Gabi Morfitt. Injured power hitter Chloe Barber is waiting to receive the green light to play again.

