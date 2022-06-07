The winning team: Back row - Richard Breukers, Kevin Buyden, Jared Tesche, John Wiebe, Marty Copeman, Jim Brown, Rob Wright. Front - Deb Williams, Rose Kantor (Captain), Maryann McConnell and Tracy Cross. Missing from photo, Serge Senchar.

The winning team: Back row - Richard Breukers, Kevin Buyden, Jared Tesche, John Wiebe, Marty Copeman, Jim Brown, Rob Wright. Front - Deb Williams, Rose Kantor (Captain), Maryann McConnell and Tracy Cross. Missing from photo, Serge Senchar.

Comox Valley 8-ball pool team wins Vancouver Island Challenge Cup

Shock turned to jubilation when the local 8-ball pool team, Comox Valley, won the coveted Vancouver Island Challenge Cup for the very first time.

The annual event occurred on the June 4 weekend at the Elks Lodge and Chalk Lounge venues in Courtenay, attended by 10 teams from the Island and nearby communities, ranging from Victoria in the south to as far north as Powell River.

Victoria, represented by VIPL (Vancouver Island Pool League), had perennially held the Cup with a vice-like grip, powered by some of the best players on the Island.

But this changed when Comox Valley accumulated enough points to move past VIPL on late Sunday. The last match saw VIPL go head-to-head against Comox Valley: VIPL had to thrash Comox Valley in convincing fashion, as they did in many previous encounters. But this time, Comox Valley stood firm, holding them to a draw, which was enough to secure victory.

The captain of Comox Valley, Rose Kantor, said her team refused to be intimidated and exhibited a strong desire to win. But the big surprise to everyone was Kantor’s unassuming team mate, Kevin Buyden, whose performance astounded everyone by winning 27 games while losing only three, beating out players who are ranked on the Master Level.

Kantor, who also is the director of the Comox Valley Pool League and the owner of C.A.P. Billiards, said that interest in pool has never diminished even despite COVID, and hopes increased activity will draw more talented players to the Valley.

Comox Valley

Previous story
Canada men back at practice after meeting with soccer federation

Just Posted

Scientists have noted an increased prevalence of breast cancer and brain tumours amongst people living with long-term exposure to air pollution caused by fossil fuel combustion engines. ADOBE STOCK IMAGES
OUR PLANETARY HEALTH: Air pollution is detrimental to everyone

Angie Prescott, manager of Courtenay Community Programs for the John Howard Society of North Island, Courtenay Coun. Doug Hillian, and Courtenay-Comox MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard at the newly-opened Foundry Comox Valley. The facility for youth, located at 575 10 Street in Courtenay, officially opened on Monday, June 6. Photo supplied.
Facility to support youth struggling with mental health and substance use opens in the Comox Valley

Justin Smith of Courtenay was last heard from on May 27, 2022. Photo submitted
Police seeking help to locate 40-year-old Courtenay man

The Isfeld Ice 2022 rugby team won silver at the BC high school rugby championships in Abbotsford. Pictured, right to left; back row - Mimi Appelbe, Patrick Parisi, Aislyn Seib, Larissa Spain, Shayla Stigant, Emma Grootendorst, Katie Hartig, Ava Perkins, Teresa Pianigiani, Sara Banks, Jessica Postle, Andrew Stigant, Sienna Stigant, Geoff Postle. Front Row-Jolene Murphy, Hanna Langhelt, Annika Newman, Sarah Messsana, Adriana Pastor, Olivia Jean, Ella Trentini, Keira Trevor, Anna Purich, Alex Vinzenz, Ella Wilson
Isfeld Ice win silver at BC High School girls’ rugby championships