Isfeld graduate Kye Kotapski-Tinga (#11) and his teammates at St. Francis Xavier won the (AUS) Atlantic University Schools basketball championship. They next compete in the U Sports finals, March 10-12 in Halifax. Photo supplied

Kye Kotapski-Tinga, a 2022 graduate from Mark Isfeld Secondary, is playing U Sports basketball for the St. Francis Xavier X-Men in Nova Scotia.

The X-Men dominated their conference this year with a 27-4 record. Last weekend, the team was crowned champion of the (AUS) Atlantic University Schools with a convincing 104-54 dismantling of the UPEI Panthers in the final in Halifax.

Nationally, the X-Men are ranked number five. They next compete in the U Sports finals, March 10-12 in Halifax.