Comox Valley biathletes triumph over conditions at B.C. championships

More than 70 members of the Vancouver Island Biathlon Club competed at the B.C. championships Feb. 24-26 in Prince George.

Max Sterelyukhin (masters 35 and older) and Glenn Rupertus (masters 50 and older) won gold medals in the Saturday sprint and the pursuit event on Sunday. Sterelyukhin also had the best shooting results of all athletes for the weekend with 19/20.

Behind Sterelyukhin, Comox city counsellor Dr. Jonathon Kerr won silver medals in both events.

Sophia Ledingham, competing in youth women 16-18 years, also won silvers both days.

In junior boys 13-14 years, Tobin Kerr placed fifth on both days, Logan Morton was seventh and 13th, and Zachary Mills finished with 10th- and ninth-place results. Victoria Milner had a pair of seventh-place results in the junior girls (13-14 years) category. Kenny Ledingham earned an 11th-place Saturday and fifth-place Sunday in the senior boys (15-16 years) group.

In master’s 50 and older, Gary Tate had two sixth-place results and David Mills finished 11th in Saturday’s race.

The athletes travelled through a winter storm from the time they left the Island to arriving in Prince George. It was a chilly weekend with deep, soft snow and gusty winds on the rifle range. The team persevered through all conditions and it was a memorable experience for everyone.

