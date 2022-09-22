Comox Valley’s Mason Windsor lays on the lumber. Michael Briones photo

Comox Valley’s Mason Windsor lays on the lumber. Michael Briones photo

Comox Valley Glacier Kings lead the VIJHL

The Comox Valley Glacier Kings have won five games in a row, and sit atop the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League standings in the early stages of the 2022/23 season.

The Yetis kicked things off Sept. 7 with a 5-2 road win over the Westshore Wolves, and followed with a 2-1 win Sept. 9 in Campbell River — who they twice beat in the pre-season.

“You know the Storm’s going to be pushing to come back at us,” Comox Valley head coach Mike Nesbitt said.

The team also beat Lake Cowichan 12-0, Oceanside 6-3 and Kerry Park 9-3.

Glacier Kings players are dominating the VIJHL scoring leaderboard. Defender/captain Jean-Michael Gilbert is first in scoring with 11 points, and rookie forward Nick Esposito of New York is tied for second with 10. Logan Furlong and Jeremy Dewar each have nine points, Austin Montgomery-Parsons has eight, and rookie Mason Windsor and Mason Rudrud have each scored seven points.

“We’re a good club this year, really solid all the way through,” Nesbitt said, noting the addition of bigger and stronger bodies makes it a tough team to face.

Losing Logan Kurki and Caileb Berge was tough, but Nesbitt picked up six American players at a pre-draft in Boston. He expects Esposito will play Junior A next year.

Tending the pipes are Colton Hanson of Denver, Colo. and Steven Reganato of Holbrook, N.Y. The latter won a USA Cup and the U18 New York State championship last year.

The Glacier Kings play Friday in Saanich, which has a couple of BCHL players.

On Saturday, they host the Victoria Cougars at the Comox Valley Sports Centre. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m.

Nesbitt expects Saturday’s game will be the Yetis’ biggest challenge to date.


