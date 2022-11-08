Comox Valley junior sailors catch fall winds

Junior sailors from the Comox Bay Sailing Club spent October travelling to regattas on and off the Island. Photo by Fil Bohac

Junior sailors from the Comox Bay Sailing Club spent the month of October travelling to regattas on and off the Island, taking advantage of the unseasonal weather to put their summer training to good effect.

Both Optimist Class and Laser Class skippers ventured to the Royal Victoria Yacht Club Oct. 1-2 for the Fall Dinghies Regatta. CBSC boats were part of five classes and 260 competitors racing on the courses in Cardboro Bay. Twelve Opti sailors from Comox were in the mix, with strong results from Callum Douglas, Annika Bohac and Rylan Lewis. Honourable mentions to Anna Reimer, who transitioned from the green (beginner) to the championship fleet during the weekend, and Jonah Fitzpatrick, who raced his first event. Laser skippers with strong results included Max Bathurst, Euan Ferguson and Simon Kennoy in the 4.7 class, and Laurian Blachford, Jack Griffith, Tim Sterk and Erik Leikermoser in the radial class.

The annual Pumpkin Bowl Regatta at the West Vancouver Yacht Club saw the optimist and laser classes split over two weekends, Oct. 15-16 and 22-23. A full complement of 12 Opti skippers braved a long tow-out to the race course and hearty ocean swells (a first for many used to local, sheltered waters) to complete five races over two days before light and variable winds shortened Sunday’s racing plans.

James Douglas, Anna Reimer, Zoe Miller, Neil Fast, Henry MacLean, Callum Douglas, Rylan Lewis, Maggie Keenoy and Annica Bohac raced against 66 other sailors in the Championships Fleet. Sailors from as far as Quebec took part. The club had several top five results, motivating members to continue training for nationals at the same venue next summer. Congrats also to Bjorn Bohac and Max Miller who showed their dedication in the green fleet, gaining valuable experience and having the most fun.

Five laser skippers competed the following weekend. Sailing was fiercely competitive despite the light winds. Comox Bay Sailing had excellent results by Simon Kennoy and Euan Ferguson in the lighter weight laser 4.7 class. In the Olympic laser radial class with 53 boats competing, Laurian Blachford, Erik Leikermoser and Tim Sterk finished in the top half of the ultra-competitive fleet.

CBSC wrapped up the season with carved pumpkin boat racing at the end of October, and other activities in November. They will get back on the water in the new year.

Congrats to all sailors, and we look forward to more fun in 2023.

FMI: www.ComoxBaySailingClub.ca

