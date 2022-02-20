Comox Valley Lacrosse Association prepares for season

Lacrosse season is soon upon us!

The Comox Valley Lacrosse Association (The Wild) is preparing for another great season by hosting free drop-in sessions for new and returning players Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. at the 19 Wing Sports and Recreations Centre.

The association was aided this week with additional help, as alumni players Adam Bailey and Olivier Laplante both joined in to inspire a new group of young athletes. Both long-time Wild players are attending the Royal Bay Lacrosse Academy, a development program in Victoria that provides travel opportunities for those wanting to pursue post-secondary education while playing college lacrosse.

Their hard work and skill level have not gone unnoticed as both players were selected this year during the BC Junior A Lacrosse League 2022 Junior Entry Draft by the Victoria Shamrocks.

FMI: www.comoxvalleywild.com

Comox ValleyLacrosse