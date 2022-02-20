Wild alumni players Adam Bailey and Olivier Laplante inspired a new group of young athletes. Photo supplied

Wild alumni players Adam Bailey and Olivier Laplante inspired a new group of young athletes. Photo supplied

Comox Valley Lacrosse Association prepares for season

Lacrosse season is soon upon us!

The Comox Valley Lacrosse Association (The Wild) is preparing for another great season by hosting free drop-in sessions for new and returning players Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. at the 19 Wing Sports and Recreations Centre.

The association was aided this week with additional help, as alumni players Adam Bailey and Olivier Laplante both joined in to inspire a new group of young athletes. Both long-time Wild players are attending the Royal Bay Lacrosse Academy, a development program in Victoria that provides travel opportunities for those wanting to pursue post-secondary education while playing college lacrosse.

Their hard work and skill level have not gone unnoticed as both players were selected this year during the BC Junior A Lacrosse League 2022 Junior Entry Draft by the Victoria Shamrocks.

