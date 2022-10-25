File photo of Comox Valley Glacier Kings at home against Victoria.

Comox Valley loses two, relinquishes VIJHL North lead

The Comox Valley Glacier Kings lost a Friday shootout in Lake Cowichan, then lost by a goal Saturday at home against Oceanside.

In Friday’s game, Comox Valley was up 2-0 at the end of the first period, and 3-1 after two. But the home team fired three pucks past Yetis goalie Steven Reganato in the third period, then won it on the fifth shot in the shootout. Nolan Bowsher, with a goal and an assist, was the Kings’ first star of the game.

Saturday at the CV Sports Centre, defenceman Jean-Michael Gilbert scored on the power play to give the Yetis at 1-0 lead after one, but the Generals scored twice in the second period and held on for the win.

Oceanside has taken over the VIJHL North Division lead with 24 points in 15 games. Comox Valley and Campbell River are tied for second, each with 22 points in 16 games.

The Glacier Kings next play in Victoria Wednesday against Westshore. They host Saanich Saturday at the CV Sports Centre.

