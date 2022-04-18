Comox Valley Pickleball Annual Indoor Tournament returns May 7-8

File photo from the third annual Comox Valley Pickleball Association indoor tournament in 2018.

The Comox Valley Pickleball Association is hosting its fifth annual indoor tournament May 7-8 at 19 Wing Comox.

Nearly 130 players, level 3.5 and above, are expected to be vying for medals and prizes over two days of round-robin play. Divisions include men’s, women’s and mixed.

Pickleball is an all ages sport that fuses elements of badminton, tennis and ping pong.

“It’s a great transition sport, if you’re coming off tennis,” association member Sandra Gray said. “The court is only about a quarter of the size. You can become knowledgeable about the sport very quickly.”

She estimates there are 500 to 600 pickleball players in the Comox Valley.

“Pickleball has become a provincial sport,” Gray said. “It’s now recognized.”

The CVPA is now affiliated with Pickleball BC and Pickleball Canada.

The 19 Wing Fitness and Community Centre is located at 1575 Military Row in Comox. Masks are mandatory for spectators.

Pool standings will be communicated on the PickleballBrackets.com website for the tournament.

