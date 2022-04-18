Comox Valley Ringette hosts free Saturday skate

Stab the ring. Triangle defence. Goalie ring. If you don’t know what these terms mean you can come learn this and so much more at Comox Valley Ringette’s upcoming event, Saturday, April 23 at 5 p.m. at Sports Centre #2.

The CVRA will be hosting a free skate for anyone five and older who wants to try this quintessentially Canadian sport.

“Ringette has some very distinct differences to other ice sports,” says organizers of this year’s Come Try Ringette Event. “In fact, while it looks a bit like hockey, it more closely resembles lacrosse or basketball in terms of its offensive and defensive play. Ringette uses a rubber ring and sticks with specially designed tips. The objective is to score on the opponent by shooting the ring into their net.

“Unlike hockey, the ring must be passed across the blue lines. This encourages passing and team play, enhancing the flow of the game and making it very fast. The game is kept fast moving and wide open as only three players from each team may enter the offensive or defensive zone at a time. There is lots of room to move which creates many scoring chances.”

CVRA president Arran Arthur, a player with the Cougars Masters’ team and event organizer, is excited by the growth of the sport, and hopes for a big turnout to the free skate.

“All you need are some warm clothes, your skates, a helmet, a pair of mitts or gloves, and enthusiasm,” she said. “Sticks will be provided and there are a limited number of helmets available for those who do not have their own.”

Parents and guardians must be in attendance, and will be provided plenty of information about ringette and the Comox Valley Youth Program.

The event is open to ringette players of all levels, but is definitely geared more towards beginners looking to find out what ringette is all about and if it is a sport they would like to play more of in the future.

The Comox Valley’s Youth Ringette Program runs from mid-September to mid-March. Under the direction of Ringette Canada certified coaches, participants have one or two weekly ice times. In addition to skill development, youth participants will have the opportunity to host and/or travel to play games against other teams throughout the season.

Registration is ongoing and it is never too late to join in the fun.

FMI: comoxvalleyringette.com

