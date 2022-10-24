Comox Valley rugby team’s win streak snapped

8-man Joe Barker getting tackled by two defenders. Photo by Natalie Nguyen Hook Jesse Ramsay going into contact. Photo by Natalie Nguyen Outside centre Hanno Fourie breaking the line. Photo by Natalie Nguyen Prop Levi Friis taking the penalty. Photo by Natalie Nguyen

After starting the season 4-0, the Comox Valley Kickers men’s rugby team saw their winning streak snapped after hosting the UVic Saxons, Saturday, Oct. 22 at Cumberland Village Park. Levi Friis and Joe Barker scored for the Kickers with Kyle Hall adding a penalty kick and two successful conversions for a final score of 17-58.

“They were well trained and executed a good game plan. They moved the ball quickly from one side of the field to the other, catching us on our hind foot at times, and utilized their speed,” said captain Hall. “We were strong in the scrums and rucks but allowed a few quick scores go through. We were never able to garner any momentum in the game. We have four more games left this half of the season and I feel that our team is still in a strong position. We look to improve from this game.”

Both Kickers teams are back in action at Cumberland Village Park on Saturday, Oct.29. The women host the Nanaimo Hornets and the men host the Squamish Axemen.

Both teams are continually recruiting players. No experience necessary. Practices are held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30-8 p.m. at Cumberland Village Park. Everyone welcome.

For more information, visit comoxvalleyrugby.ca.

