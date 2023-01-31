Comox Valley runner still going strong at Cobble Hill 10k

Comox Valley Road Runners athlete Tom Munro got his start in running by attending the CVRR’s 5K Running Clinic in his 60s. His first road race was the Pioneer 8K in 2009. This is the first race of eight in the annual Vancouver Island Race Series. Over 14 years later Munro, now 81, is still ‘toeing the start line’ in the VI Race Series.

On Sunday, Jan. 22, the Cowichan Running Club (CEEVACS) hosted the Cobble Hill 10 K Race, the second event in the series. The Comox Valley was well represented with Munro and 34 other runners distributed between the CVRR and the ‘Run to Beer’ crew representing the area. In total, there were 566 runners and walkers who completed the scenic, rolling hill 10-kilometre course in Cobble Hill.

Conditions were near perfect – cool, dry, no wind, with just a trace of black ice at the outset. The first runner to cross the finish line, in a new course record of 30:17, was Solen Wood from Triathlete Canada. The top woman finisher was Colette Reimer, who also represented Triathlete Canada, in 37:17.

On the local front, Munro showed his experience and grit, earning a bronze medal in his category. The fastest local was Derek Brenchley (CVRR) crossing the finish line in 40:18, good enough to earn a silver medal in the 65-69 division. Close on his heels, hitting the tape at 40:51, was Laura Weston (RTB) who took fourth in the women’s 30-34 and fourth overall women’s finisher.

CVRR’s Danny Keyes had a strong race finishing third in 41:51 in the 60-64 division, just ahead of teammate Brian Steward in 42:57, fourth in 60-64. Tanya Ansley (RTB) ran a new personal best in 46:30, which earned her a gold medal in the 50-54 division. CVRR’s Roz Smith once again proved to be invincible by winning her age category (75- 79) and setting yet another course record of 48:19. Strong CVRR showings were also made by Brandon Reeder, Cindy Blackmore, Laura Wyatt, Charlie Bridges, and Sheila Van Gisbergen. Complete results can be found at www.startlinetiming.com

The 5k Running Clinic is ongoing, but registration is still open. The clinic is a great way to start running or get back into running for people of any fitness level. It includes weekly talks from a variety of talented local speakers and a weekly Saturday run for 10 weeks. On March 19, one of the biggest running events on Vancouver Island takes place – our very own Comox Valley RV Half Marathon. This is a fun-filled event, and there are many opportunities to volunteer for those not inclined to race. And don’t forget that Early Bird registration for The Cumby opens Feb. 9.

For more information on all of these local events, go to cvrr.ca

