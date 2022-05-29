Comox Valley set to host out of town cyclists

More than 100 cyclists are set to hit the roads of the Comox Valley the week of June 20–24. The event is a “Hub & Spoke” gathering of members of the Cross Canada Cycle Tour Society (CCCTS) whose Comox Valley Chapter has over 75 members., many of them retired. Members are travelling from as far away as Ottawa to participate.

Most days offer cyclists a choice of seven different routes varying from climbing up Mt. Washington to leisurely rides stopping to appreciate various gardens and wineries.

The CCCTS is a non-profit volunteer organization of active adults formed in 1982. It has chapters on Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland, the Okanagan as well as one in Ottawa. The club offers a range of bicycle touring opportunities including day trips as well as week-long or more tours both in Canada and abroad. This event is fully subscribed but anyone interested in the CCCTS can visit www.cccts.org for more information.

Comox ValleyCycling