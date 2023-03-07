Comox Valley Strikers second at Volleyball BC girls tourney

The Comox Valley Strikers U14 girls finished second at the Volleyball BC Super Spike 14 A Girls tournament. Photo supplied

The Comox Valley Strikers U14 girls battled to a silver-medal finish at the Volleyball BC Super Spike 14 A Girls tournament March 4 and 5, held in New Westminster and Surrey.

This group of young athletes showed remarkable team work, determination, sportsmanship and tenacity while battling a pool of 24 teams for this coveted runner-up placing.

The club extends thanks to coach Michelle Brookshaw and assistant coach Kjeryn Haughton for their unwavering commitment and powerful role modelling to push these ladies to be their best.

Parents, friends and loved ones passionately cheered every bump, spike, set and dive!