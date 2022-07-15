Oliver Taylor signs Andy Frazier’s ball that Andy dove to catch ending the final game and sealing the win for third. All players signed for Andy to take home. Photo supplied

Comox Valley tadpole Jets third at regional baseball championships

The Comox Valley Jets tadpoles (seven to nine years old) finished third at the regional baseball championships July 8-10 in Duncan.

The team opened the tournament Friday with a 6-2 win over Gordon Head. The Jets followed with a 13-8 win over Campbell River on Saturday, but lost 13-12 to Salt Spring later in the day.

The team sat in fifth place out of 12 teams at the conclusion of round-robin play. The top six teams advanced to playoffs.

On Sunday, the Jets beat Campbell River 5-4, but lost 11-2 in a semi-final game to eventual tourney winner Nanaimo. Comox Valley then beat Triangle Mountain of Langford 6-5 in the third-place game.

The Oceanside Reds placed second.

The Jets next tournament is the Summer Smash Aug. 5-7 in Nanaimo.

Comox ValleyComox Valley Baseball Association

