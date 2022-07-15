Comox Valley tadpole Jets third at regional baseball championships

The Comox Valley Jets tadpoles (seven to nine years old) finished third at the regional baseball championships July 8-10 in Duncan.
The team opened the tournament Friday with a 6-2 win over Gordon Head. The Jets followed with a 13-8 win over Campbell River on Saturday, but lost 13-12 to Salt Spring later in the day.
The team sat in fifth place out of 12 teams at the conclusion of round-robin play. The top six teams advanced to playoffs.
On Sunday, the Jets beat Campbell River 5-4, but lost 11-2 in a semi-final game to eventual tourney winner Nanaimo. Comox Valley then beat Triangle Mountain of Langford 6-5 in the third-place game.
The Oceanside Reds placed second.
The Jets next tournament is the Summer Smash Aug. 5-7 in Nanaimo.