Comox Valley third in VIJHL North division

After losing a pair of games to Campbell River on the Jan. 21/22 weekend, the Comox Valley Glacier Kings thumped Nanaimo 11-0 in a Thursday road game.

Austin Montgomery-Parsons scored a hat-trick for the Kings while goalie Raphael Marois saved 17 shots in a shutout performance. Aodhan Hildebrandt had a four-point night with two goals and two assists, while Jake Gusavitch and Conor Vanden Heuvel each scored three points. Tynan Klein-Beekman, Vincent Cartier, Frederic D’Amours, Nolan Bowsher, Logan Furlong and Max Gorzelnik each had two points.

Two nights later, Comox Valley lost 7-1 at home to Lake Cowichan.

The Yetis play at Oceanside Place Friday, then host Nanaimo Saturday. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m. at the Comox Valley Sports Centre.

The Glacier Kings continue to hold down third spot in the VIJHL North division with 51 points. Oceanside leads the entire league with 68 points. Campbell River is second overall with 60 points.

