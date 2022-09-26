Comox Valley United men’s soccer team beats Westcastle

Comox Valley United hosted the Westcastle Lakers Saturday at the Vanier turf field. Scott Stanfield photoComox Valley United hosted the Westcastle Lakers Saturday at the Vanier turf field. Scott Stanfield photo
CVU forward Nick Marinus scored the only goal of the Div. 1 VISL game. Scott Stanfield photoCVU forward Nick Marinus scored the only goal of the Div. 1 VISL game. Scott Stanfield photo
United keeper Justin Black made a great leap to prevent a scoring chance in the first half. Scott Stanfield photoUnited keeper Justin Black made a great leap to prevent a scoring chance in the first half. Scott Stanfield photo
CVU defender Rob Caya gets stuck in. Scott Stanfield photoCVU defender Rob Caya gets stuck in. Scott Stanfield photo
Jordan Ticas corners a Westcastle forward. Scott Stanfield photoJordan Ticas corners a Westcastle forward. Scott Stanfield photo

Comox Valley United beat the Westcastle Lakers of Victoria 1-0 in men’s soccer action Saturday at the Vanier turf field.

Nick Marinus scored the lone goal in the early stages of the game.

“It was much needed after conceding eight goals in our first two games,” said Rob Caya, a defender on the Division 1 team. “We were pretty short staffed with only two subs. It was definitely a character win with everybody stepping up.”

CVU lost 4-1 to the Victoria Highlanders in the Vancouver Island Soccer League season opener Sept. 10 at home. The squad was shut out 4-0 by Villa the following weekend in Powell River.

United next plays in Cowichan on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Axis has won two games and lost one.


