Comox Valley United Soccer Club offering a referee clinic

The Comox Valley United Soccer Club is offering a referee clinic in an effort to certify some new officials in the community.

“We are in need of adult (Entry Level) refs in the Valley and will need lots of ‘small sided’ refs for the Mini World Cup in May, where we will have (up to) 21 games running concurrently,” said CVUSC head referee Mike Read.

Anyone 14 or older on March 31 can take the Entry Level course.

The course consists of two online Zoom sessions and one on-field session (all are compulsory to graduate).

There will be a total of 16 hours of guided online training.

Webinar 1 runs Thursday, April 7, 6-8:30 p.m.

The first on-field session takes place Sunday, April 24, 1-4:30 p.m.

There will be an online exam to pass.

Cost for the course is $129.25, which will be reimbursed once you have reffed two games.

“As a new referee you will be asked to ref some of the U10 age groups, initially with the help of a mentor,” said Read. “Once you are comfortable, you will assist more experienced refs ‘running the line’ for older age groups. From there you will move to refereeing Super 8 games for the age groups below you.”

The Small Sided course is open to anyone 12 or older by March 31.

This course also consists of two online Zoom sessions (April 5 & 6, 6-8 p.m.) and one on-field session (April 24, 9:30-11:30 a.m.). All are compulsory to graduate.

The cost of the Small Sided course is $44.46, which will be reimbursed once you ref two games.

To register, visit https://www.refcentre.com/BC/ and click ‘Comox Valley’ in the ‘search by club’ drop-down menu.

For more information about either course, contact Read at 250-465-8075.

